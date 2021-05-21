GLADYS WEINBRECHT, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Gladys was born January 1, 1943, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ralph Lamborn and Anna Pinson Gibson. She was a self-employed tax accountant and a member of the Cross Roads United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by two uncles, Jim and Curtis Pinson and an aunt, Grace Pinson. Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Lynn Bialczak of Elmwood Park, Ill.; two sons, David A. (Inge) Weinbrecht of Monee, Ill., Lawrence A. (Deanna) Weinbrecht of River Grove, Ill., one sister, Barbara Perry of Florida; one brother, Jim W. (Deborah) Wojtysiak of Lake Barington, Ill.; 13 grandchildren, Dylan and Amanda Weinbrecht, Cody Carini, Jessica, Michael and Larry Weinbrecht, Michael Bialczak, Erica Ybarra, Aden and Zachary Molina, Julie and Crystal Weinbrecht and Danny Sobush; one great-granddaughter, Cora Mae Weinbrecht; and cousins Frankie Rydzinski, John Pinson, Julia and Sarah Pinson. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

