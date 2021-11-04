GLEN SCOTT MARCUM, 89, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Dathlene Porter Marcum, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Keith Waters officiating. Burial with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 93, Kenova, will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Glen was born February 6, 1932, in Crum, W.Va., a son of the late John S. and Lorena Parsley Marcum. Additional family that have preceded him in death were a daughter, Pamela Ross; and siblings, William Jennings Marcum, Evelyn Claire Lawrence, Lucille Standau, Olin David Marcum and Simon Bruce Marcum. After graduating from Crum High School in 1950, Glen went on to join the U.S. Army in 1951. He was assigned to G Company, 351st Infantry Regiment and served valiantly in the Korean Conflict before serving out the remainder of his time at Fort Campbell, Ky., and receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1952. After his military service, he worked as an automobile mechanic, kicking off a 40-year career, owning and operating Marcum’s Garage and Used Cars with his son, Stephen. Glen was a member of Christ Temple and the American Legion Post 93, Kenova, W.Va. In addition to his wife, Joyce, survivors include a son, Stephen Glen Marcum of Huntington; three granddaughters, Jennifer Ross of Huntington, Jessica Ross of Huntington, and Mikelle Workman and husband John Workman of Proctorville, Ohio; four sisters, Doris Catherine Meade, Virginia Dalolia, Barbara Pauley and Rita Kay Hereford; four great-grandchildren, Eric Riley, Elijah Riley, Xanthe Workman and Alistair Workman; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
