GLENNA LEE ADKINS BAKER, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born August 28, 1928, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Olive Booten Adkins. Glenna was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. “Hoppie” Baker Jr.; infant brother, Charles Herman Adkins; and three sisters, Betty Ruth Lusher, Ann Rice and Cassie Flora. She was a retired selector at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing. She attended Eighteenth Street United Baptist Church, Huntington, and Canada Chapel, Wayne. Survivors include three sons, Larry (Mary) Baker of Huntington, Steve Baker of Wayne, W.Va., and Stan (Robyn) Baker of Carey, Ohio; a daughter, Pam Metz (Greg Pauley) of Wayne; eight grandchildren, Beth Baker, Larry (Nevel) Baker Jr., Ann Delamont, Sharon (Brandon) West, Richard Baker, Steven Lee Baker Jr., Chrisha Spears and Chris Metz; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their loving care. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Bill Blankenship officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canada Chapel, Wilson Creek Road, Wayne, WV 25570. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Social distancing and masks are required.

