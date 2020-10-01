Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GOLDEN B. ADKINS, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Huntington Health and Rehab. He was born December 30, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Golden and Sylvia France Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Kirby Adkins; a son, Golden Butler Adkins Jr.; and a companion, Lois Hoover. He was a retired teacher, having last worked in Mineral County, and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church; Keyser Chapter No. 51 AF&AM; Damascus Chapter 19, Keyser; Knights Templar No. 23, Keyser; and Scottish Rite Shrine. Survivors include a son and his wife, E. Kirby and Doriine Adkins of Keyser, and a daughter and her wife, Sylvia Jo Adkins and Ruthann Andrews of Keyser. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington, with Pastor John Yeager, C.P., officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Crescent Lodge No. 32 AF&AM, of which he was a frequent visitor, will conduct Masonic Graveside Rites. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Face masks and social distancing are required. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.