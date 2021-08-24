HARL CLARK ROGERS JR., 83, of Huntington, W.Va., met his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Harl Clark Rogers and Dorothy Ferguson Rogers. One son, Michael Rogers, also preceded him in death. Clark was a retired produce inspector. Survivors include his wife of 33 wonderful years, Barbara Whitley Rogers; two daughters, Laura Huang (Howard) of Atlanta, Ga., Robin Rogers Mazo (Marc) of Clearwater, Fla.; two sisters, Laura Lowe-Sullivan and Virginia Rodgers, both of Florida; three grandchildren, Danielle Mazo, Amanda and Evelyn Huang; two stepchildren, David Bruce Skinner (Kristie) and Sheila Hagley (George); four stepgrandchildren, Amber, Nicholas, Alexander and Sierra. His greatest joy was bowling, serving on several leagues. Private family visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Private graveside services will be conducted by Dr. Kermit Taylor. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More deaths reported in Cabell as COVID-19 hospitalizations cause concern for states
- Tanyard Station development delayed, but expected to start construction again this fall
- OL Billy Ross confirms departure from Herd
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
- Cabell BOE stands firm on decision to keep masks optional
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to molesting teenager
- BUSINESS BEAT: Ryder’s Knives opens in Eastern Heights Shopping Plaza
- Huntington hires manager to oversee $40 million in COVID relief funding
- Justice announces more prizes but no mandates amid COVID-19 surge in W.Va.
- DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER "The Corn Man of Roach"
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football team visits Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Thundering Herd Rally on 9th Street
- Photos: Back-to-school around Huntington
- Photos: Doggy Days at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: Readers share their back-to-school pictures
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Marshall vs. University of Charleston, men's soccer
- Photos: Marshall University conducts RecFest
- Photos: Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice, Aug. 21