Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HAROLD EDWARD VERNON SR., 89, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. Harold was born March 11, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late David Wesley and Mary Clark Vernon. Harold was an M.P. with the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea. He was owner of United Painters and Decorators, an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to play the guitar. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Goldie Terry Vernon in 1974; and his second wife, Edna June Vernon; two brothers, Thurman Adkins and Forest Vernon; and his daughter-in-law, Maxine Vernon. Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Ann Conner and husband Allen; and one son, Harold E. Vernon Jr., all of Huntington; one sister, Ethel Joyce Bartrum of Proctorville, Ohio; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Military gravesides rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.