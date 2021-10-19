HAROLD ROBERT WILSON, 82, of Huntington, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was born March 9, 1939, a son of the late Harold Thurston Wilson and Margaret Irma Federer Wilson. His infant brother, Richard Wilson, and brother, George J. Wilson, also preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from AK Steel. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor James Musgrave officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Norma V. Wilson; sons, Harold (Robbie) Wilson Jr. (Ressa), Todd M. Wilson (Clara Alice), Michael D. Wilson, Jay R. Wilson; daughters, Shelly L. Wilson Tackett (David) and Lea Lambert Light (James); grandchildren, Kristen Dillashaw (John), Matthew Tackett (Hannah), Katherine Wilson Davis (Jordon), Jacob Wilson, Ryan Tackett, Anna (Kitty) Wilson, Casey McFann and Kenny McFann; sister-in-law, Eva Wilson. Friends may call from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

