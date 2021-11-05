HARRIETTE JEAN DOTSON JOHNSON, 84, of Huntington, widow of Eldin E. Johnson, died at Cabell Healthcare Center on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Jean was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Dorothy and William Dotson. She attended Marshall Lab School and received her degree from the University of Cincinnati in radiologic technology, where she did her internship at Cincinnati’s Children Hospital. She was an X-ray technician at Cabell Huntington Hospital, but later applied her love of shopping and jewelry working at Stone & Thomas Department Store, and later at C.F. Reuschlein Jewelers, where she quickly became one of their most beloved employees. Patrons of Reuschlein’s went to the store not only for jewelry, but for lively conversation with Jean. She had many gifts and could speak on about any topic, but she especially loved talking about her grandchildren and places she had traveled. Jean loved life, and there was never a dull moment when she was around. Although she was small in stature, her love of life was larger than life. Jean is survived by her loving son, Michael (Jenifer) Johnson, and their children, Meghan, Lauren and Will. She is also survived by daughter, Tina Johnson Clay, her children, Joshua and Hannah, and their father, David Clay. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Huntington, Junior League of Huntington, Junior League Garden Club and her bridge club. Jean was also a member of the “Knit Wits,” a group that knit hats for premature babies. There will be a private graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, 501 5th Avenue, Suite 3, Huntington, WV 25701, or to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Attention: Linda Holmes, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall student struck, killed on 3rd Avenue near campus
- Grand jury indicts several on drug charges
- Cabell Huntington Hospital workers to strike for first time in 23 years after rejecting proposed contract
- Cabell Huntington Hospital cancels some elective surgeries due to pending strike
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2021
- Marshall chooses to join Sun Belt Conference
- Boyfriend carves out proposal at Pumpkin House display
- Sun Belt, Marshall leaders celebrate new alliance
- Police roundup: Deceased people listed in HPD report
- Cunningham prods Herd to take Brumfield
Collections
- Photos: Trick-or-treat at Guyan Estates
- Photos: Union workers from service, maintenance units of CHH begin strike
- Photos: Spring Valley tops Martinsburg, 35-30
- Photos: Halloween candy drop at Ritter Park
- Photos: C-K AutumnFest
- Photos: 21st annual Sunday dinner with Rocco
- Photos: Marshall vs. Davis & Elkins, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall defeats Florida International, 38-0
- Photos: Fairland vs. Buckeye Trail, football
- Photos: Readers share their Halloween costume photos