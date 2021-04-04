HARRY ERNEST “HAL” HOFFER JR., 49, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Proctorville in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Kozak officiating. The burial service will be in Rome-Proctorville Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Hal was born June 12, 1971, in Dover, Del., and is the son of Harry Ernest Hoffer Sr., Ph.D., of Salisbury, Md., and Sharon Kay Rife, Ph.D., of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and El Paso, Texas, and is the brother of Kathleen Rife Hoffer of Stamford, Conn., and Deirdre Elaine Hoffer Huff of Denver, Colo. Hal was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George Henry and Margaurite Agnes Garlitz Hoffer, and his maternal grandparents, Benjamin Franklin and Dortha Kathleen Estes Rife. Hal was a professional golf caddy and was the Director of Golf Facilities at Heritage Harbor Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. Hal received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from The Ohio State University. Hal was graduated from Logan Elm High School in Circleville, Ohio, in 1989, where he was the Captain of the Logan Elm High School Golf Team. In 1987, Hal won the Central Ohio PGA Junior Golf Championship, and he was a recipient of the Nicklaus Award Golf Athlete Scholarship in 1989. Hal also played collegiate golf at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio. Friends may visit the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, or should friends desire, a memorial may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

