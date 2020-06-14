Essential reporting in volatile times.

HARRY TENNYSON ISON, 100, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 27, 1919, in Elliott County, Ky., a son of the late C.F. Ison and Belle Johnson Ison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Pauline Ison. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II and retired from Allied Chemical. Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Eller; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Judi Ison; granddaughter, Erin Villars and husband Dave Villars and their children Kyus Downing and Myleigh McCormick; granddaughter, Kristin Eller and her fiancé Brian Henson and daughter Alyssa McFarland; granddaughter, Laurin Eller and longtime partner Jamaal Creasy and their children Marcus Eller, Kaelyn Creasy, Jayden Eller and Bayleigh Creasy; a sister, Geneva Patton; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Harry lived a full life and recently enjoyed multiple celebrations for his 100th birthday, surrounded by his beloved family and many friends. Harry was very devoted to his family, and his inspiration and love will guide them forever. He embraced the congregation at New Vision Baptist Church as his extended family and experienced much joy from his relationship with them. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Garrett Hale officiating. Entombment will be at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, with military graveside rites by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

