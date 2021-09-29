HARVEY “DAVID” BYRD, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Hospital. He was born March 12, 1943 in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Edmund F. “Dick” and Anna Rachel Thornburg Byrd. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Byrd and Gary Byrd; two sisters, Phyllis Byrd and Mary Mayes Young; special in-laws, Forrest “Frog” Bowen and Virginia “Ginny” Bowen; brother-in-law, James “Sonny” Bowen; and a very close cousin, Dennis Herrenkohl. He was a salesman for Frito-Lay for 33 years and was a member of the former Walnut Hills Baptist Church. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Sheila Bowen Byrd; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Amy and Clyde Maynard of Huntington, Kathy and Shawn Persinger of Proctorville, Ohio, and Priscilla Byrd of Huntington; a sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Lee Starkey; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond Byrd of Barboursville, W.Va., Jeff Byrd of Huntington, and Rick and Penny Byrd of Proctorville, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Pam Bowen; eight grandchildren, Kayla Byrd (Chase McDowell), Nikolas Maynard, Kennedy Persinger, Jamie Hart, James Hart, Joe Hart, Jessika Hart and Jordan Hart; several great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. David leaves a last word of caution, “Never Start Smoking.” Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you