HELEN JOHNSON MOELLER, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Huntington, West Virginia, on May 10, 2021. A lifelong Huntington native, she was born April 24, 1931, the first of two children to Lloyd and Olive Johnson. Helen went to Marshall University where she got her Associate’s degree. She worked as executive secretary at Island Creek Coal Company and at Huntington Alloys (INCO). She also worked for several years in the Marshall University Music Department before shifting her focus back to her family. She was also a founding member of the Quest Sunday School class at 5th Avenue Baptist Church. Helen was a devoted mother. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy and Mimi. Despite her large family, Helen always made time for everyone and provided support and love. Her witty banter, warmth, openness and willingness to share her love through the gift of a great meal made her a mother figure to many beyond her immediate family. Helen was loved by everyone who ever met her, and she leaves behind many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph. Helen is survived by her five children, Randy and Tamblyn Moeller of Taipei, Taiwan, Frank and Debbie Moeller of Roanoke, Va., Chris Moeller of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Heidi Moeller Pagur of Huntington, W.Va., and Gretchen and Eric Bias of Huntington, W.Va. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Charles Moeller of Taipei, Taiwan, Zoe, Clark and Heather Moeller of Roanoke, Va., Laurel and Gavin Pagur of Huntington, W.Va., and Olivia and Brendan Bias of Huntington, W.Va. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. May 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending, please wear facial covering and practice social distancing.
