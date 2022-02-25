HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, went to her eternal home Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at The Church in the Valley, 1173 James River Turnpike Road, Milton, WV 25541; Pastor Troy Nicely will be officiating. Joyce was born November 18, 1938, in Murfreesboro, Tenn., a daughter of the late Clera and Leonard Stacy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dana Nowlin, his parents, Ottie and Thelma Nowlin, and her grandson, Tyler Henry. Survivors include daughters, Sherry Henry, Barboursville, W.Va., and Teresa Fralic (Joe), Ona, W.Va., and a son, Michael Nowlin (Brenda), Ashton, W.Va. She is also survived by her sister, Elaine Stacy Skopiuk (Terry), Murfreesboro, Tenn., sister-in-law, Linda Nowlin Williams, Gallipolis, Ohio, and sister-in-law, Ireta Nowlin, Apple Grove, W.Va. Grandchildren are Christie Olson (Nate), Nick Fralic, James Nowlin (Colleen) and Jacob Nowlin (Amanda). Great-grandchildren are Emma Olson, Ava Olson and Jameson Fralic, with baby Susanna Nowlin arriving in March. Joyce was loved by many and doted on by her sister and best friend, Elaine. She was known for her gentle spirit and sweet smile as well as helping others. We will remember her pink lipstick, humming while she worked, love of birds and flower gardening and her love for Dana, who she has longed to be with since his passing. She will be missed, but we are celebrating that they are together at last, she, Dad and Jesus and their precious grandson Tyler. Chapman Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
