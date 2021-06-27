HELEN R. PAKSTIS, 93, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hamilton Trace care facility, Fishers, Ind. Funeral liturgy will be conducted Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington, with Father Paul Yuenger officiating, and is opened to the public. Entombment will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Helen was born March 6, 1928, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Vincent (Yakstas) Jakstis and Anna Sargilis. Her parents, as well as her grandparents, came to America from Lithuania to escape Russian occupation at the beginning of the 20th century. She had four siblings: Vincent, Amilia, Adolph and Anthony, who are all deceased. She became an X-ray technologist/technician and worked in the hospital for years, later working for orthopedist Dr. Pagliaro in Point Pleasant, N.J. She moved on to Medical Transcription work for Dr. “Pag.” She moved to West Virginia with her family in 1973, first Moundsville, W.Va., then later on moved to Huntington. In Huntington, she worked for Southwest Community Action Council, a nonprofit community action agency. She has a daughter, Renee’, and son, Gregory, who continue to love her very much. She is also survived by her grandson, Brenden Mullins, of Fishers, Ind. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Joseph K. Pakstis, a hardworking man who loved her very much and passed in 2010. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
