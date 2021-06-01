HELEN VIRGINIA HESSON, 78, of Huntington, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted noon Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Helen was born January 19, 1943, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Otto and Hazel Oldaker Hesson. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Clinton Clark, Donald Maxwell Clark Jr., and Preston Hesson; and a niece, Sharon Clark. Survivors include two sisters, Rose (Bill) McCaffrey of Huntington and Audrey (Edward) Kwang of N.J.; four nephews, Kevin (Jackie) McCaffrey of Lesage, W.Va., Shannon Hesson of Huntington, Donald Clark of Ohio and Matthew (Rachael) Kwang of N.C.; one niece, Kimberly (David) Rim of N.J.; also uncles, cousins and special friends, Regina and Tim Tassen of Huntington. She loved her church and all the people, you know who you are. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
