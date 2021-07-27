HENRY EDWARD PROUT, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 3, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Preston Cabell and Lucille Ratcliffe Prout. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Ross, and a sister, Beverly Prout. He was a retired machinist with CSX. Survivors include his life partner, Lois Terry; a daughter, Denise (John) Trogdon of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; two granddaughters, Kara (Quinn) Henning and Hollie Ross-Williams (Alex Williams), all of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Henning and Eden Espasas; a sister, Carol Prout Alpigini (Lance Alpigini) of Jacksonville, Fla.; a brother, Michael Lee Prout of Huntington; a niece, Erin Ponder Nash (Ben Nash) of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a great-niece, Carley Ponder. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

