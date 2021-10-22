HERSCHEL SAMUEL “SONNY” PORTER JR., 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Monday, October 18, 2021, in the VA Medical Center. Sonny was born January 5, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Herschel S. Porter Sr. and Josephine Damron Porter. He was a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, and a retired truck driver. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Ackerman. Survivors include his wife, Margaret (James) Porter, one daughter, Barbara Porter, and one sister, Phyllis Porter James, all of Chesapeake, Ohio, and one brother, Paul Porter of Baltimore, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with military honors rendered at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

