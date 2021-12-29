HERSCHELL LARRY ESTEP, 75, of Ashton, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, 26 December 2021. He was born 13 September 1946, in Huntington W.Va., to the late Thelma and Herschell Estep. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Natasha Estep. Herschell retired after 41 years from FAMCO where he worked as a heavy machine operator. He was a member of the United Steelworker's Union. Herschell enjoyed the outdoors and felt closer to God in the woods. He was an avid hunter and a champion archer. He was a proud lifetime member of the Huntington Archery Club. He loved to hear the howl of a beagle dog running rabbits. The only thing that he loved more was Jesus and his wife of 14 years, Lottie Estep. Herschell will be waiting for her and his family inside of the pearly gates of heaven. Herschell's legacy of love and laughter lives on with his wife, Lottie Estep. He leaves behind one brother, David (Monica) Estep, and two sisters, Joyce Cumpston and Donna Mills. He is also survived by his son, Larry (Brenda) Estep, and four daughters, Cynthia (Edward) Dorsey, Melissa Estep, Grace (Jonathon) Hair, and Kimberly (Trenton) Schoonover. He leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, LeighAnn Estep, Heather (Jonathan) Murray, Jessica Spencer, Josh, Alexis and Addyson Adkins, Rhiannon, Lilly, Theron, David and Jonathon Hair, Daisy, Amos and Abraham Schoonover; five great-grandchildren, Kiyan, Amelia and Olivia Page, Aleigha Myers, and Kybren Adkins. A celebration of Herschell’s life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the funeral home, Pastor Eric Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

