HOMER “BUTCH” EARL BLANKENSHIP, 62, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted at noon Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington, with Cledith Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be in Crook Cemetery following the service. Homer was born October 9, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Homer and Reathel Saunders Blankenship. He was the proud owner of Better Built Construction. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Altizer Baptist Church. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by many who loved him, including his children, Stefanie Riley, Homer Blankenship Jr., Christine and Shannon Ramey, Tasha and Anthony Ray; grandchildren, Brea, Brely, Kiyah, Zayd, Easton, Makinlee, Colton, Willow; brothers, Randy Blankenship and Ronnie Blankenship; sister, Cindy Withrow; and his companion, Jill Walker and her children Courtney and John Sullivan. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Sue Blankenship and Judy Harold. Homer was devoted to his family and will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
