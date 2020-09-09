Essential reporting in volatile times.

IDEMA MAYNARD, 84, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born August 18, 1936, in Wilsondale, W.Va., a daughter of the late Woodrow and Chalotee Brewer Spaulding. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Spaulding; a brother, June Bug Spaulding; three sisters, Marlene Sharp, Christine Adkins and Jeanie McVey; a grandson, Dakota Slouza; and a great-grandson, Rusty Morrison. She formerly worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Survivors include three daughters, Gwendolyn Clemons of Ironton, Ohio, Marilee (Woody) Woods of Jacksonville, Fla., and Patricia (Bryan) Beymer of Huntington; a son, Jeff (Kathy) Mesker of Jacksonville, Fla.; thirteen grandchildren, Erika (Mark) Perkey, Jeff Boatright, Susan (Kevin) Brauner, Bryan (Brittany) Beymer, Anna Baisden, Kevin Thompson, Jeffrey Mesker, Rebecca (Perry) Marcum, Christie Morrison, Melissa Morrison, Rusty (Missy) Morrison, Tanisha Spaulding and Kayla (Tyler) Slone; 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with a service at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. David B. Lemming officiating. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

