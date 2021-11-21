IMOGENE WINONA DUNAGAN, 91, of Scott Depot, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born September 20, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Laborn and Carrie Beulah Pickens Dunagan. Two sisters, Marceline Pauley and Bernadine Pinson; a nephew, Allen Pinson; and a nephew-in-law, Bobby Miller, also preceded her in death. She retired from the Telephone Company as a manager with over 40 years of service and was a member of Grace Gospel Church. Survivors include her brother, Sherrill Dunagan of Big Timber, Montana; one niece, Rebecca C. Miller of Huntington; one nephew, Timothy H. Pauley (Paula) of Barboursville; two great-nieces, Kayla Wallace (Chris) of Ona and Kaitlyn “K.C.” Miller of Huntington; a great-nephew, Zachary Pauley of Columbus, Ohio; great-great-niece and -nephew, Brady and Brenna Wallace; nieces and nephews in Montana; and numerous other family and friends. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance on Avondale Road with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

