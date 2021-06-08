IRA JERRY “I.J.” EARLS, 78, of Huntington, passed peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Fred Mellert officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born September 15, 1942, in Huntington, a son of the late Ernest and Leslie Parsley Earls. In addition to his parents, one son, Jerrold Lee (Jerry) Earls; three sisters, June Ellis, Sybil Ford and Callie Carson; four brothers, Clyde Earls, John Earls, Ernest Earls Jr., and Jim Earls, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fleita Marlene Adkins Earls; and two brothers, George and Donna Earls, and Mike Earls; several loving nieces, including Carolyn, Crissy, Sherry, Brenda, Karen, Jackie and Terri; two special great-nieces, Brianna Perdue and Makenzie Burchell; and a special great-nephew, Wade Burchell; and two special friends, John Chambers and Steve Saunders. Ira was the Past High Priest of the Huntington Chapter #6 Royal Arch Masons, and the Past Master of Huntington Lodge #53 AF&AM that will conduct Masonic Graveside Rites. Jerry was a Huntington firefighter for 28 years, having attained the rank of Captain. He served as Fire Marshall, head Arson Investigator, and for three years, was the Code and Compliance Supervisor for the City of Huntington. He always worked hard for the city and the safety of its citizens. Having a caring and loving personality, Jerry enjoyed life to its fullest, always making everybody laugh. He was a loving and caring mentor to his family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Kimmey and his staff, and the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Medical Center for their care and compassion. Friends may visit with the family from noon to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed on the Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Ironton, Herd football great Cyrus dead
- Marshall AD Hamrick to step down at end of June
- Chuck Landon: Time for a face-lift at MU
- ROGER DALE ROSS II
- Charleston lawyer Sean McGinley killed in crash
- Former Marshall soccer player, now pro, charged in 'romance scam' fraud case
- Pride events return to Huntington
- West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in two days
- Marshall football releases full 2021 schedule
- New chapter in history: Herald-Dispatch completes relocation to new building
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention
- Photos: Tri State Street Rods annual car show
- Photos: Pullman Concert Series
- Photos: Splash pad opens, St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground
- Photos: 9th Street Live
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Paws at Pullman