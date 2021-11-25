IRENE C. HALL, 90, of Huntington, widow of Harvey Hall, died Monday, November 22, 2021, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born September 27, 1931, in Superior, W.Va., Mingo County, a daughter of the late Russell and Mona Burton Chandler. Irene is preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Gregory Spence; a stepson, Stephen Hall; and a sister, Pauline Dickey. She retired from the Department of Commerce, Census Bureau. Irene was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church and when able was very active, was an avid reader, and a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing. Survivors include a son, Adam Stuart Gregory of Huntington; stepdaughter, Connie Sue Collins of Fallsburg, Ky.; stepson, Milton “Mick” Hall and wife Susan Hall of Danville, Va.; son-in-law, Tim Spence and his spouse Judy Spence of Georgia; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and eight great- great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, November, 26, 2021. at the Abbey of Devotion, Ridgelawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Rob Reed officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit after 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

