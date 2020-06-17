Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRMA C. SKIDMORE, 86, died June 12, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Skidmore of W.Va.; one daughter, Kathy Wells of Washington; and granddaughter, Kristina Dieter of Washington. She is survived by her son, John F. Skidmore of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren, Denise Radcliff of Washington, Loren Wells of Hawaii, Jonathan Ventura of Washington, Melissa McCloud of W.Va., Rachel Vaca of Washington, Jennifer Skidmore of S.C. and Angela Skidmore of S.C. She also had 22 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family Thursday, June 18, at Chapman’s Mortuary, from 3 to 4 p.m. Cremation will follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

