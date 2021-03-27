IRMA LEE STOVER, 85, of Huntington, widow of James N. Stover, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Larry Yost officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born March 10, 1936, in Ona, a daughter of the late Albert and Cora Mae Cyrus Perry. Irma was the last child living as she had seven sisters and three brothers precede her in death. She was a homemaker as well as an in-home babysitter for several children in this area. She had attended Walnut Hills Baptist Church, Crossroads Baptist Church and Good Shepherd Baptist Church over the years living in Huntington. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Carter and her fiancé Chad Hutchens of High Point, N.C.; a granddaughter, Kaley Carter of Wayne; her grandson, Brian Carter of Wayne; and several nieces and nephews, including a niece who helped with her care, Joyce Jordan of Barboursville. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
