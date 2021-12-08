J.C. REYNOLDS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 17, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Clyde A. and Phyllis MaGruder Reynolds. He worked for Kroger for 48 years and was in the WV Air National Guard for eleven-and-a-half years. He was a member of Pomaria Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include his spouse, Jo Reed; three sons, Jason (Janell) Reynolds of Huntington, Steve Reynolds of Huntington, and Joe (Erica) Reynolds of Culloden, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Jamie, Jilly, Colton and Landon; two brothers, Craig (Anne) Reynolds of North Carolina and David (Linda) Reynolds of Huntington; and a sister, Ellan (Terry) Porter of Florida. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

