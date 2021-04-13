JACK WALLACE GRAHAM, 90, of Lavalette, W.Va., widower of Betty Gene Graham, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born December 7, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Garfield and Maude Caldwell Graham. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Salmons, and two nephews, Mike and Al Irby. Jack was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, retired from the Cold Draw Department at INCO, attended Lavalette United Methodist Church and was a member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite of Huntington. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Richard Burns of Lavalette; a grandson, Zachary Burns of Denver, Colo., a granddaughter, Sarah Burns of Huntington; three nieces, Lynn Salmons, Leigh Christian and Suzanne Toumey; one nephew, William Salmons. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Ray Stonestreet officiating. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

