JAIME NICHOLE BESS, 43, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Jaime was born February 15, 1978, in Richwood, W.Va., a daughter of Robert Lee and Betty Fincham. She was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Bess; sons, Grayson and Mason Bess; and her parents. Her son, Holden, and her brother, Allen Lee preceded her in death. There are no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

