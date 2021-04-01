JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home, with family by his side. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16, Huntington. He was born November 7, 1928, in East Lynn, a son of James Madison and Elizabeth Gilkerson Pinson. James was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Audrey Sharon Pinson; his daughter, Belinda Carol Pinson; five sisters and six brothers. James was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics (GTE) and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include a very special niece, Gladys Weinbrecht of Huntington; two sisters-in-law, Carma Pinson of Huntington and Jane Holley of Charleston, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you