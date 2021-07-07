JAMES BRADFORD DAVIS, 79, of Huntington, husband of Linda Marie Rice Davis, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1941, in Wilmington, N.C., a son of the late Connie Bradford and Eva Lillian Greene Davis. His first wife, Linda Lee Black Davis, and granddaughter, Rosemarie Lynn McNeely, also preceded him in death. James was a graduate of Marshall University, an avid bowler and retired from the Huntington Sanitary Board. In addition to his wife, Linda, survivors include a daughter, Cara Davis of Milton; two sons, David Davis of Denver, Colo., and Brad Davis of Shelbyville, Ind.; two stepsons, Roger Frye of Huntington and Ray Lee Frye of Proctorville, Ohio; and a brother, Charles Davis of Greensboro, N.C. A Celebration of Life visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

