JAMES DAVID ADKINS, 79, of Milton, W.Va., husband of Christine Miller Adkins, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born November 18, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond Leo and Bonnie Marie Deal Adkins. One sister, Connie Sue Roush, also preceded him in death. He was a US Navy veteran and he retired from INCO in Production Services. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and his wife, James D. “Jimmie” Adkins Jr. (Angie) of Ona; two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly Danielle Price (Philip) of Marion, N.C., and Sarah Elizabeth Ramey (Scott) of Huntington; brother, Timothy Scott Adkins (Cheryl) of Burleson, Texas; two sisters, Brenda Kay Blake (Bill) of Middleburg, Fla., and Sherry Hutton (Greg) of Milton, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Jacob Valentine, Branden Heaberlin, Ashley Valentine, Jarrod Heaberlin, Benjamin Adkins, Julie Ramey and Dylan Price; one great-grandchild, Lynzee Maria Heaberlin. James was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 139, Milton, W.Va., whose members will conduct military graveside rites, and was an avid Marshall fan. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Fr. Pradeep Kumar officiating. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

