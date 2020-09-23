JAMES DOUGLAS EPLION, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Susan Diane Eplion, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 21, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Clifford Eplion. One brother, Robert Ray Eplion, also preceded him in death. He retired with more than 40 years of service from The Ohio River Company as an engineer. Survivors include his mother, Maxine Eplion of Huntington; one daughter, Kimberly Dawn Pugh (Bill), also of Huntington; three sons, James Allen Eplion (Lisa) of Proctorville, Ohio, Timothy Lee Eplion (Kim) of Huntington and Michael Taylor Eplion (Kathy) of Milton; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Eplion of Huntington; two brothers, Rick Eplion and Darrel Eplion, both of Barboursville; stepchildren, Tammy Cardwell Midkiff, Brian Cardwell, Gary Cardwell and Sam Cardwell; last but not least, all his car show buddies. He spent countless hours in his garage restoring antique FORD cars and trucks. His motto was “Flatheads Forever.” Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the White Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor Brian Cardwell officiating. Entombment will follow. The family has requested that facial coverings and social distancing be observed while attending the service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
