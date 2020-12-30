JAMES EDWARD DAILEY, 90, 03/03/1930-12/27/2020, born in Lincoln County, W.Va., entered the gates of Heaven at CHH after a sudden illness. Waiting for him at the gates were his parents, James Edgar Dailey and Nellie Browning Dailey Adkins Walden; three of his four children, Phillip Charles, James Edgar “Jimmy” and Sandra Lynn Dailey Martin; brothers, Dennis Earl and Bobby Dailey. What a celebration that must have been! James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce June Short Dailey of Huntington; son, Stephen P. Dailey (Teresa) of Huntington; sisters, Rosemary Stratton (Hamlin) and Deloris Justice (Culloden); six grandchildren, Chad (Jamey) Dailey of Huntington, Kara Dailey Cremeans of Huntington, Sarah Dailey Short (Gary) of Huntington, Jessica Dailey Haas (Scott) of Barboursville, Brittany Martin of Hurricane and Amy Martin Roberts (Nick) of St. Albans, W.Va.; 12 great-grandchildren, Jenna, Chase, Garrett and Gavin Dailey, Cameron and Courtney Cremeans, Courtney Short Prudhomme, Raegan and Marlee Haas, Tripp Fly, Keagan Armstrong and Cora Roberts; special family members, Barry Martin of Florida and Guyneth Doss Dailey of Huntington; and numerous nieces and nephews. James attended Guyan Valley High School and was a member of the US Army National Guard during the 1950s. He retired from International Nickel Company (INCO/ Special Metals) after 40 years in the maintenance department. James and Joyce were longtime members of 1st Christian Baptist Church in Guyandotte, devoting decades of service to the Lord at the church. James was known as the “mayor” of the retirement condo in which they lived due to his love of talking to everyone about the Lord. James truly had a servant’s heart, always willing to help others. No services will be held as a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time. In memory of James, please donate to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at CHH, a hospital dear to his heart since the care of Phillip for childhood cancer in the 1950s. The family would like to thank Dr. Jay. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
