JAMES EDWARD “JIM” RONK, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. James was born July 16, 1943, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Eugene and Mary Black Ronk. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Rebecca Lynn Ronk; a daughter, Kelly Keyser Roach; two sisters, Carol Ronk Wheeler and Betty Ronk Dixon; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Ronk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was flight instructor with the Huntington Airport and had more than 2,500 hours of flight time. He retired as a Lieutenant from the City of Huntington Fire Department where he proudly served for 20 years. He continued his dedication to “Serve those who serve us all,” as the owner and operator of Ronk’s Uniform Center, outfitting police, fire, EMS and nursing for 37 years in the Huntington, Charleston and Beckley areas.
Jim was a devoted Christian, a fiercely loving husband and father, and a loyal friend to so many. He was a charter member of the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, had a passion for golf, and was an active and dedicated member of The Pool Hall in Huntington. He traveled regularly with The Pool Hall for tournaments and most recently competed in Las Vegas with a team of wonderful friends. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting him you were surely touched by his rambunctious spirit and his loving and generous heart. He changed the world around him with his infectious smile and boyish sense of humor. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Amy L. and Ricky Frye and Jamie K. Hammer, all of Huntington; 11 grandchildren, Katey Roach, Kasey Roach, Kaleb (Emily) Frye, Jakob Frye, Jonathan Saxton, Mollie Saxton, Natalie Saxton, Joshua Hammer II, Kaitlyn Hammer, Brett Hammer and Nathan Hammer; great-grandchildren, Owen Roach, Jordan Lovejoy and Asher Frye; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo Ronk Waugh and Earl Waugh of Winchester, Ky.; his mother-in-law, Fay Moore of Huntington; two sisters-in-law, Rae Ann Johnson and her husband Grant Johnson of Huntington and Darla Eckhart of Martinsburg, W.Va.; many nieces and nephews, including special nieces Rachel Johnson, Mary Lou Davis and Joanie Wheeler and a special nephew, Jeff Ronk; and his Westies, Lucy and Andy. Memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Huntington, with Pastor Bob McGlone officiating. The Huntington Fire Department will conduct the Firefighter’s Bell Service, and Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military honors. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.