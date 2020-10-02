JAMES GREGORY ROWSEY, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at his residence. Greg was born October 2, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late James Richard and Norma Jean Linville Rowsey. He worked in sales at Pillsbury Corporation; owned and operated Dan’s Sport Shop; and most recently worked as Senior Travel Official at the Army Interagency Training and Education Center in St. Albans, W.Va. He was a member of Baptist Temple; the Marshall University Baseball Hall of Fame; Huntington Police Civil Service Commission; Big Green Scholarship Foundation; and the Marshall University Dugout Club. He coached baseball at Little League Six; Stan Musial Summer Baseball League; and Huntington High School. Survivors include four sons and their spouses, Mark and Kerri Rowsey of Pittsburgh, Pa., David and Cara Rowsey and Matthew and Latisha Rowsey, all of Huntington, and Kevin Rowsey and Cai Pyle of Philadelphia, Pa.; his former wife and mother of his children, Sharon Rowsey; four grandchildren, Xavier Rowsey, Chase Rowsey, Abigail Rowsey and Blake Rowsey; a sister and her husband, Lee Ann and Kevin Stanley of Cincinnati, Ohio; a nephew, Jacob Stanley; a niece, Maggie Stanley; a cousin, Valerie Wall of Huntington; and special companion, Kim Lannan of Cross Lanes, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Baptist Temple, Huntington, with Pastor J. Andrew Magnusson officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, specifically earmarked for the new baseball stadium. Those wishing to make a contribution over the phone should contact the Big Green at 304-696-4661 or by mail to P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
