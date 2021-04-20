JAMES LEE JORDAN, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington, and he will be laid to rest in Woodmere Memorial Park. Jimmy was born August 29, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Charles W. and Betty Jean Metz Jordan. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1973 and was a retired salesman for Conjel / Joshen Paper. Jimmy was dedicated to his wife for nearly 50 years, and anyone who knew him always saw a smile on his face. He was an avid sports fan (especially baseball) and enjoyed golfing with friends, fishing and listening to music. He coached his son for many years in Barboursville youth sports leagues and also enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports later in life. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph C. Jordan. Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Esque Jordan; one son, Jason (Missy) Jordan of Ona, W.Va.; and two grandsons, Noah and Cohen Jordan. Already missed by many, Jimmy is also survived by dear friends who were like family, as well as his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece and all his GVM brothers. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

