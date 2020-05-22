Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES PETER TRACY, 76, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 31, 1943, in Lincoln, Maine, a son of the late James Leroy and Blanche Brown Tracy, formerly of Enfield, Maine. He was a former nurse’s aide at the Huntington State Hospital and later worked as an in-home tech for the Wayne County Community Services. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. Survivors include four sisters, Lillian Fetta of Fairfax, Va., Christine Fouch of Huntington, with whom he made his home, Catherine Lyle of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and Madeline Fogg and husband Bill Fogg of Lincoln, Maine; two brothers, William “Bill” Tracy and wife Roselyn Tracy of Brunswick, Maine, and Spencer Tracy and wife Sue Tracy of Glenburn, Maine. James had many nieces and nephews he loved dearly including two special great-nieces, Katie Reynolds and Haylie Akers. His nieces Deanna Fouch and Dianna Reynolds always thought of him as their special uncle. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Father Douglas Ondeck officiating. Please remember social distancing regulations. Inurnment will be at a later time in Crook Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

