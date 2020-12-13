JANET EILEEN KOON, age 77, born in Muskegon, Mich., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Huntington. Janet served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1967, where she met her loving husband, Donald Wayne Koon. She was a retired LPN nurse and dedicated caregiver for Hospice of Huntington. She was passionate in her work, providing care, comfort and love to those who were near the end of their life’s journey. This love extended beyond work to her family, friends and anyone less fortunate than her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Eileen Bohland; her husband, Donald Koon; her brother, Willard Bohland Jr.; and her sister, Gloria Libolt. Left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Jeffrey (Teresa) Koon; daughter, Amanda (John) Silverman; brother, Phillip (Michelle) Bohland; sisters, Cindy Jones, Sandy (Freddie) Brandel, Kimberly (Dennis) Tolhurst; brother-in-law, Robert Libolt; grandchildren, Jarod Koon, Madison Smith, David and Brook Silverman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Those of us who survive her find comfort knowing she is now at peace and with God. Memorial services will be held in her honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464, or give online at www.hospiceofhuntington.org. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

