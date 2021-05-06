JANET J. DRAPER, 86, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Scott Orthopedics for over 40 years. Janet leaves behind her son, Charles L. Draper II and his partner Beth McAlister of Huntington. A visitation will be conducted from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Chapman’s Mortuary, and a brief service and committal will follow at 1 p.m. Friday. Graveside will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington or to One By One Animal Advocates of Huntington in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
