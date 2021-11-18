JANET POKLUDA EDWARDS, beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt, unexpectedly passed away at home in Magnolia, Texas, while with her husband Thursday, November 4, 2021. The daughter of Aloise and Ruby Pokluda, she was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and grew up in LaMarque, Texas. Janet was a gifted author of novels, short stories and poetry as well as a seasoned editor. While living in Huntington, West Virginia, she was the main assistant to the president of Huntington Trust & Savings Bank and later served as secretary to the governor of the state. She also handled public relations for a Huntington capital adventure group. After graduating from Marshall University, Janet continued her postgraduate studies at Bowling Green State University while she and her husband, John, lived in Perrysburg, Ohio. For the last several years, Janet and her husband lived between Kentucky and Texas, while caring for their cherished pets. She was devoted to rescuing and providing homes for neglected and abandoned animals. A gracious and tenderhearted person, Janet loved writing letters of encouragement to friends and acquaintances. Janet was a devout Christian. While living in Huntington, she was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church, where she was the secretary and organist. She later became a member of Magnolia’s First Baptist Church in Texas. She and her husband, John, were true kindred spirits who shared the same interests in traveling, writing, while making many wonderful friends along the way. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Aloise and Ruby Pokluda; brother, James Pokluda; and brother, Tim Pokluda. She is survived by her devoted husband, John, of 31 years; mother-in-law, Virginia Edwards (Huntington); brother-in-law, Robert Edwards and wife Angela Edwards (Cincinnati); nieces, Jamie Kilgore, Rachel Delgado and Sara Clyborne; nephews, Brian and Cody Pokluda (Texas), all she loved dearly. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 Third Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia. Immediately following visitation, funeral services will be conducted by Reverend Roger Adams. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
