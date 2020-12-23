JANIS ANN CARNES McVEY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died peacefully Sunday, December 20, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Regil “Burl” and Catherine “Kitty” Mae Carnes of Clendenin, W.Va. She was a 1966 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and later a daughter of Marshall University. Jan worked 35 years as a special education teacher, with most of that time spent in Cabell County at various schools until ultimately retiring from Cabell County Career Technology Center. She enjoyed visits to flea markets, going to auctions and movies, Broadway plays, vacations at Myrtle Beach and playing with her dogs. She is survived by her brother, Samuel of Elkview, W.Va.; her son, Brian (Karen) of Nashville; her daughter, Ann Marie Jenkins (David) of Proctorville, Ohio; and nine grandchildren, Sarah McVey, Stephen Jenkins, Amanda McVey, Catherine Jenkins, Nathan McVey, Robert McVey, David McVey, Hannah McVey and Joshua McVey. Due to the continuing pandemic and in accordance with her wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory in Huntington, W.Va., www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Union Mission Feeding Program, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321 or online at http://unionmission.com/family-services/ and click on “give now.”
