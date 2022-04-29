JAUNITA GAIL JENKINS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Gail was born December 4, 1945, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Rev. Andrew Edward Blake and Hilda Abrams Blake. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Blake Dudley Seay; a brother, Rev. Charles A. Blake; and a nephew, Timothy Craig Dudley. She was a graduate of Huntington Business College; a retired administrative assistant for the United Transportation Union; a member of the Quota Club; and a volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Her husband regarded her as his angel that he was married to for 51 years. Survivors include her husband, Richard “Dick” Jenkins; two nieces, Cindy (Gordon) McClellan of Lavalette and Amanda Blake (Brad) Mangold of Callahan, Fla.; a nephew, Charles David (Tammy) Blake of Jacksonville, Fla.; three great-nieces, Lindsay (Nathaniel) Bias, Breahna Mangold and Allyson Mangold; two great-nephews, Zachary Mangold and Roy Richardson; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

