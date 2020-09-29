Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JAY H. HENDRICK, 93, of Lesage, W.Va., died September 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Leo and Georgie Hendrick of Lesage, W.Va. He was born June 21, 1927. He leaves behind his wife, Wanda Hendrick; a son, Robert Jack (Glenna); two daughters-in-law, Gail Hendrick and Karen Hendrick; and a stepson, Robert Saxton (Elaine). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pauline Hendrick, and two sons, Rodney P. Hendrick and Stephen “Wig” Hendrick. He had seven grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a host of friends and loved ones. He was a long-time member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church. He retired from INCO after 40 years. He served in the Army during World War II. He was a 33 Degree Mason. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Cox Landing United Methodist Church with Pastors Tim Shuff and Charlie Mays officiating. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Social distancing and facial masks are required at both the viewing and the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.