JEANETTE RIDER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Friday, July 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Bishop Edwin S. Harper officiating. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Jeanette was born May 8, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Margaret Boster Bryan. Survivors include her husband, Wilfred Rider; two sons, Sean and Greg Rider, both of Huntington; one granddaughter, Ally Rider of St Albans, W.Va.; special friends, Leona McFann of Lesage and Joan Bryan of Huntington and a special thanks to Jackie Jackson for all her loving care. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you