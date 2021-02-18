JENNY TEDELL JOHNSON MAIER, 73, of Lesage, W.Va., died February 16, 2021. She was born on Nov. 23, 1947, to the late Leslie Otto and Virginia Ruth Johnson. She was a 1965 graduate of Huntington East High School, where she was a majorette. In 1973, Jenny earned a Bachelor of Marketing Degree from Marshall University. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, a cheerleader and member of the M Club. For many years she was a Buyer for the Smart Shop and Amsbary’s in Huntington. Jenny was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Huntington Ski Club and often competed in downhill racing. She was also a dancer with Dickinson’s School of Dance and The Stage Door, where she achieved prima ballerina. Jenny contributed her time to making costumes for local ballet and theater companies in the Tri-State. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert “Bobby” Shaw. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Frederick W. Maier; two children, Erica Cheetham and Jessica Maier Watson (William); one grandchild, Amelia Rey Watson; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Layne (Bob), many cousins and dear friends. The family would like to thank Chateau Grove Assisted Living Center for the loving care staff provided her over the past three years. The family also recognizes Pastor Bill Blankenship and Julie Tritz for the outreach ministry provided to residents of long-term care facilities through Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Services will be held Friday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary, followed by entombment at Ridgelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will occur one hour before the service. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
