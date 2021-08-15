The Erwin family has lost their hero, JERRY ERWIN. On August 10, 2021, Jerry passed away unexpectedly at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The world has lost a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother-in-law and Friend. Jerrell Wayne Erwin, 82, of Huntington, West Virginia, was happily married for 56 years to “his bride,” Donna Louise (Browning) Erwin. He also leaves behind two daughters, Michelle Erwin Tiffany and Tiffany Erwin Ross; three beloved grandchildren, Trinity Tiffany, Thomas Ross and Ireland Ross; many nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Erwin. Jerry was born in Huntington on September 9, 1938, son of the late Othir Dewey Erwin and Hazel Olive Handley Erwin. He was preceded in death by his five siblings, Robert “Bob” Erwin, Merrill “Shadow” Erwin, Helen “Wynie” Erwin, Virginia “Tootsie” Bandy and Howard “Mouse” Erwin; special sister-in-law, Pamela “Blanche” Maynard; and some special nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Jerry was a graduate of Huntington East High School and retired from International Nickel Company (INCO). Upon retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Donna in their camper, fishing, golfing, poker nights with a special group of friends, tinkering on his antique cars, projects at his rental properties, playing with his precious pets, but most importantly spending quality time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Trinity Tiffany. Jerry was a great family man, role model, mentor and friend to many who will miss him dearly. A special thank you to friend Deena Holley for her care through the best and worst of times and to all the many friends and family for the messages, concern and support during the most difficult of times. His tireless love and devotion to his family were always evident and will forever be missed. We love you and count down the days until we can be together again. To honor Jerry’s memory, a service will be held at a later time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
