JERRY “BUTCH” WOODALL, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., gained his wings, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Slone Tripplet Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va. Butch was born May 8, 1951, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lillie Midkiff Woodall. He graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1969 and retired from Motion Industries with 30 years of service. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Butch, including washing and working on cars, yard work and, most importantly, playing with Meghan. They could be seen on the playground and railroad tracks riding bikes and cooking. His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Woodall; daughter, Robin (Matthew) Hanson of Hurricane, W.Va.; light of his life, granddaughter Meghan; sister, Sally Ann Winters of Lavalette; niece, Rebecca (Jack) Chapman of Huntington, and two nephews, John (Tammy) Winters, also of Huntington, Robert Yates Jr. and wife Ashley of Columbus, Ga.; sister-in-law, Ellen Yates; and a lifelong friend, Roger Adkins of Cleveland, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

