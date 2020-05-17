Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JERRY LEIGH (CARSON) WILDRIDGE, 88, of Huntington, passed away May 15, 2020, of complications stemming from coronavirus. Jerry was born on December 14, 1931, the oldest child of Oscar and Ethel (Kit) Carson. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1949 and attended Marshall College. She was married to her soulmate, William R. Wildridge, for 68 years until his passing in September 2019. She is the beloved mother of three children, Kelly Whyte (husband Pat) of Proctorville, Ohio, Lora Shumate of Colleyville, TX, and William R. Wildridge II of Beaufort, S.C., and Huntington. She is also survived by her only grandson, John (JC) Shumate of Fort Worth, TX, and her brother, John (Jack) Carson (wife Dee) of Huntington. She was predeceased by her sister, Dr. Margaret Carson Davis, in 1974. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Jerry was a resident of Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and the family would like to send their gratitude and affection to the entire staff. Jerry was a fun, witty and occasionally cantankerous member of the Wayne family, known for her love of Bingo, her well-chosen outfits and her friends on staff. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.