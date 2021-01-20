JEWEL ALICE “JUDY” BROWNING, 91, passed away on January 18, 2021, just 3 days before her 92nd birthday. Judy was born January 21, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by her children, Robert R. Browning Jr., Michael P. (Annie) Browning and Valorie Browning Zehler (Dick) Skidmore; her grandchildren, Marshall Browning, Courtney (Justin) Zaperian, Zach (Kristy) Browning, Ashley Zehler and Hannah Browning; her great-grandchildren, Isaac Mills and Maya Mills; her brother, Gene Scarberry, and her sister, Gladys May Powell; her best friend, Rose; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 75 years, Robert R. Browning, her parents, Ernie and Lilly (Jones) Scarberry, brothers, Larry and Clifford Scarberry, her sister, Fay Barebo, and also her infant granddaughters, Laura Beth Zehler and Amy Nicole Zehler. Judy was a member of many Baptist churches during her life and played piano for some of them. Judy was a wonderful gardener as well as an accomplished pianist. She was the sweetest person, with a heart of gold. Many years ago Judy wrote these words for her obituary: “I am an heir with Jesus Christ to the Heavenly Throne.” There will be no visitation, and a graveside service will be held for family on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

