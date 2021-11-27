JEWEL GROSE, 90, of Lesage, wife of the late Donald Grose, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Jewel was born September 13, 1931, in Glenwood, W.Va., a daughter of the late Stanley and Rosie Mae Shull Nance. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Billy and Maxine Nance, Jimmy and Gloria Nance; sister-in-law, Elaine Nance; and brother-in-law, Harold Chapman. She was a homemaker. Surviving Jewel is one sister, Shirley Chapman of Glenwood, W.Va.; one brother, Ervan Nance of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; nieces, Jeannie (Jay) Hickman of Ravenswood, W.Va., Charlene Kidd of Apple Grove, W.Va., Andrea (Lee) Whaley of South Point, Ohio, Balinda (Joseph) Hurlow of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., and nephew, Bill (Oleta) Nance of Glenwood, W.Va.; and cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Doug Spurlock officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Sunday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
